How did members of the Tuscola Kiwanis Club feel about their goodwill gesture on Saturday?
“Sore,” Suzanne Rominger said.
A handful of Kiwanians spent the day putting together 20 wooden benches that fold out into tables that will benefit the cooped-up kids at Tuscola’s North Ward and East Prairie schools.
Rominger, a special education teacher at Tuscola High, was impressed when the student council spearheaded a project that resulted in an outdoor classroom a few years ago.
“We thought it’d be wonderful to have the same thing at the middle school and grade school,” she said. “This gives them a place to have a mask break, lunch, classes, just somewhere to sit down outside.”
Thanks to donated lumber from Cabot Corp., Rominger & Co. put their woodworking skills to use, completing the project in one, busy day.
“I was exhausted, but it felt very good,” said Ian Rominger, Suzanne’s husband. “It was good for the soul, very satisfying.”