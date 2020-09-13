Top of the Morning, Sept. 13, 2020
Our odd request of the kind kids at Northview Elementary in Rantoul — to write letters to Santa before Labor Day to be included in our holiday issue of At Home magazine — turned out just fine.
“Right now, in the situation we’re in with school being a little abnormal, writing to Santa was something normal. It got them excited and was fun,” third-year Principal Kelly Mahoney said.
The 45 first-graders in Samantha Bean’s and Brenna Leathers’ classes at Northview came through like champs despite the circumstances. Lilly Grabow asked for “a million dollars in real cash.” Kattaleya Hugger asked for her own “Barbie house.” You’ll see more pictures and letters in At Home, which will publish in October.
At Northview, 42 percent of the students are full-time remote this fall, the rest of the kids going the blended route (two days in school, three days remote).
“It’s chaotic and scary right now,” Mahoney said. “Writing to Santa made everything feel that it was OK.”