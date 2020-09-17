Their annual fundraiser postponed due to the IHSA’s decision to kick football to the spring, the two Villa Grove women behind “Fight Like A Blue Devil” called an audible.
The communitywide campaign, now in Year 7, has raised more than $25,000 for Carle’s Mills Breast Cancer Institute. It’s centered around a home football game played on a field painted pink (this year’s Pink Night was set for Oct. 23).
Organizers Betsy Orwick and Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said there’s hope of doing it in the spring. But October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, “we wanted to do something now,” Orwick said.
Thanks to an assist from Villa Grove schools custodian Sandy Hill, a mask fundraiser is underway. Available in child and adult sizes — in black, blue and pink — masks are available for $12 through Sept. 25 (reach out to Orwick at 217-549-7230 or vghfootball@gmail.com).
Hill has a custom printing business and is making the masks, Orwick said.
While proceeds likely won’t match last year’s total (about $4,000), the project has momentum as well as a new hashtag:
#FightLikeABLueDevilAgainstCancerAndCovid
“We had to do something to keep this going in a crazy year,” Orwick said.