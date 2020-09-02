Her latest honor — United Way of Illinois 2020 Champion — knocked Sue Grey’s socks off, because “it was recognition from my United Way CEO peers.”
The longtime community difference-maker from Champaign was singled out for her notable efforts in what has been a challenging year for obvious reasons. In addition to quarterbacking United Way of Champaign County, Grey helped a statewide Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund raise more than
$30 million.
“When asked to serve at the very beginning of the pandemic, she didn’t hesitate,” United Way of Illinois’ Eithne McMenamin said. “It was a tremendous amount of work and a lot of stress.”
You think?
“I was a little nervous but happy to serve,” Grey said.
Grey’s reward: a snazzy plaque (above) but no demands for, say, a bigger office on Dunlap Court in Savoy.
”But I would like a window that actually opens,” she said. “Fresh air is the best.”
Grey’s trophy case (Athena Award, Woman of Distinction, etc.) is stuffed, including Economist of the Year from Busey Bank.
“My husband still chuckles over that one,” she said, “as he has seen my checkbook.”
Her statewide work was fulfilling, but local needs remain top of mind. What can we do to help?
“As we recover, continue to support local nonprofits that are helping people to rebuild during this time,” she said. “As the initial shock has worn off, it’s time to start moving forward — carefully and with purpose.”