Top of the Morning, Sept. 25, 2020
There are still a few boxes to unpack, but the nice folks at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center are mostly in their new digs.
After more than three decades in downtown Champaign, the organization’s headquarters have moved south, to the Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund building at 2102 Windsor Place.
The official start date at the new place was Sept. 14.
While a few bugs in the new building are being worked out, Director Karen Kraemer and Communications Coordinator Robbie Edwards are working from home.
Because of COVID-19, the building is closed to the public. Volunteers are allowed to drop things off at the office.
“We’re doing the same things we’ve always done, we’re just not having senior activities,” Kraemer said.
RSVP’s 200 active volunteers continue to perform their good works. They are making masks for veterans homes and students and helping Carle Hospice by making blankets.
There is also a friendly caller program, where seniors check on each other.
Volunteers are delivering food for seniors and providing transportation. The phone number remains the same: 217-359-6500.
“We’re getting plenty of calls,” Kraemer said.
COVID-19 has made it trickier to volunteer.
“We’re trying to give them things to do to keep them busy at home,” Kraemer said. “After awhile, being at home gets old.”
Kraemer, who is about to complete her sixth year with the organization, is a retired educator.