The University of Illinois announced that all students who return to their campuses this fall will be required to be vaccinated against COVD-19. They join a list of over 500 other public and private schools around the nation who have taken this important step forward to directly protect their students, but most importantly, their staff, faculty and everyone in their communities.
This will allow life on their campuses to move back to what universities are designed for — namely, to bring people together. This will allow the university to provide the type of quality education product that best serves the needs of the students and the state. They are also contributing to help the nation move forward as COVID-19 weakens its stranglehold on our lives and livelihoods.
With over 300 million vaccine doses administered to date in the U.S., full FDA approval of the first two vaccines given emergency use authority, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, is imminent. There is already ample data available to make this assessment.
What remains is for the FDA review committee to infer what the vaccines have clearly demonstrated in the field — namely, that they are safe and they work as intended.
The University of Illinois’ decision also provides critical leadership that sets the stage for other public schools around the state to follow suit and add to the growing list of institutions requiring their students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Northern Illinois University recently responded in doing so. All such schools already require their students to be immunized against multiple infectious diseases like rubella, pertussis and mumps. Adding one more infectious disease protection is consistent with the goal of keeping their campuses safe from disease outbreaks.
Though this vaccine requirement serves to protect the University of Illinois’ communities locally, it also demonstrates an altruistic spirit of doing what is right for the nation. The University of Illinois is showing through action that requiring students to be vaccinated serves a higher purpose, a spirit of service that all universities must engender in young people who will lead our nation in the future.
Some students, and their families, will be dismayed by this decision. It is impossible to keep everyone happy, especially with a matter as viscerally charged as this one.
If the University of Illinois had taken the opposite stance and not required student vaccination, as seen with the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin, others would have been similarly disappointed. There is no path to please everyone, but there are paths that will serve the best interests of everyone. That is what the University of Illinois has done.
As a computer science faculty member at the University of Illinois specializing in data science, I have tracked the safety and efficacy data reported by the CDC, a subset of the data that the FDA will review when it eventually gives the first two vaccines full approval.
The safety data as measured by adverse side effects is remarkably good. The effectiveness data is similarly positive, as measured by the small number of breakthrough infections (infections from those fully vaccinated) leading to poor outcomes.
Moreover, with new variants emerging, vaccination appears to be the surest pathway to keep them at bay and everyone safe.
It is conceivable that booster shots will be required at some time in the future.
With the university’s decision now, it will be well-positioned to continue to lead in keeping all its campuses safe in the future.
Though I personally had no direct influence on this decision, I am pleased with it. The University of Illinois joins a growing list of other institutions that have come to the same conclusions and taken the same steps forward. Most importantly, the data supports it. They made the smart decision.