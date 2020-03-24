For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
MORNING BRIEFING:
- At this time a week ago, Illinois had 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 15 counties, with no deaths. The numbers now: 1,285 cases in 31 counties, with 12 deaths.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced its sixth triple-digit jump of new cases in as many days — 236 — which officials warned would happen as testing ramped up.
As of Monday, 9,868 people had been tested statewide, and the demand for testing still outstrips supplies.
For the second straight day, IDPH Director Dr. Ngoze Ezike also reported three new deaths, all involving Cook County men — two in their 80s, one in his 90s.
- While Champaign County’s case total held at three, the Vermilion County Health Department on Monday was still awaiting testing results of 11 samples.
Twenty-nine samples sent to the lab by VCHD have come back negative.
Vermilion, Douglas, Ford and Piatt are among 71 Illinois counties yet to have a confirmed case.
- Rest assured, the Illinois National Guard is not gearing up for military action, said Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, who attended Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s daily news conference Monday to put rumors to rest.
“We’re not doing any policing action,” Neely said. “We’re not doing any kind of work at all like that.”
Pritzker’s March 9 disaster proclamation authorized the Guard to help in the COVID-19 response but they’ve been limited to providing civil, medical and logistical assistance.