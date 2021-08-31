CHAMPAIGN -- A 175th Champaign County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Further information on the death wasn't immediately available. The health district also reported 49 new COVID cases Tuesday.
More to know:
-- Active cases in the county were down by 25, to 912.
-- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID was down by three, to 21.
-- The number of close contacts in quarantine was down by 123, to 783.
-- Total tests reported in the past two days: 9,481.
-- Total cases in the county to date: 24,122.