CHAMPAIGN — Another Champaign County resident, a man in his 40s, has died of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
It was the seventh COVID death reported in the county in the past two days and the 280th since the pandemic began.
In other updates Tuesday, the public health district reported 87 new COVID cases.
Currently active cases were down by 124, to 460.
More to know:
— The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID declined by four, to 14.
— Total cases in the county to date: 61,095.
— Total new tests reported since Sunday: 15,738.