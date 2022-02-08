CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign County man in his 90s has lost his life to COVID-19, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Tuesday.
It was the county's 267th COVID-19 death, and the third day in a row that a death was reported.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Champaign County continued to fall Tuesday.
There were 462 active cases as of Tuesday morning, 323 fewer than on Monday, according to the health district.
The number of hospitalized county residents fell by two, to 41.
The health district reported 9,747 new tests have been done since Saturday.
Carle Health posted Tuesday that Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana was caring for 83 COVID-19 patients, eight of whom were in intensive care.
Of the tests processed by Carle's lab for the week ending Feb. 5, 18.8 percent were positive.