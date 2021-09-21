CHAMPAIGN --A woman in her 80s was the 185th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
It was the ninth COVID death in the county so far this month.
The public health district reported this latest death Tuesday, along with reported 82 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
The number of cases currently active declined by 33, to 678.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID rose by two, to 21.
More to know from CUPHD’s Tuesday update:
-- Close contacts in quarantine declined by 45, to 611.
-- New tests reported: 14,305.
-- Total cases in the county to date: 25,931.