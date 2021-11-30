CHAMPAIGN — A woman in her 70s became the 215th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said.
Tuesday also delivered a post-holiday impact on other COVID metrics, with sizeable increases in the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID, new positive tests and currently active cases.
Here’s how the numbers in Champaign County changed in a single day:
— Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 18, up 10.
— New cases: 216, raising the total to date to 29,992.
— Currently active cases: 1,057, up 92.
— Close contacts in quarantine: 792, down 80.