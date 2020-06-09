For the first time in eight days, the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County was in double digits, though just barely.
Ten new cases were added Tuesday to the county total, which rose to 701.
The encouraging news: Champaign County’s positivity rate remains low. The 10 new cases emerged from 591 new tests, a rate of 1.7 percent.
Of the 701 cases, 629 are considered recovered and 64 are active. The number of hospitalized county residents also grew by one, to 11.
Four of the new cases were in Rantoul, which has an area-high 170 during the pandemic. Three were in Mahomet, which has 18.
Here’s an updated rundown of county cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 170 (up four from Monday)
— 61821/Champaign: 127 (no change from Monday)
— 61802/Urbana: 119 (up two from Monday)
— 61820/Champaign: 108 (no change from Monday)
— 61822/Champaign: 59 (no change from Monday)
— 61801/Urbana: 50 (up one from Monday)
— 61874/Savoy: 21 (no change from Monday)
— 61853/Mahomet: 18 (up three from Monday)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change from Monday)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change from Monday)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 5 (no change from Monday)
— 61880/Tolono: 5 (no change from Monday)
— 61849/Homer: 2 (no change from Monday)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (no change from Monday)
— 61843/Fisher: 1 (no change from Monday)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change from Monday)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change from Monday)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change from Monday)
****
PRITZKER TALKS PROTESTS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING
From Peter Hancock of our news partners at Capitol News Illinois …
During a Tuesday appearance in Decatur, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that it’s still not certain that schools will be able to reopen as normal this fall.
“It's true that very shortly, we're going to have to work on, you know, what is the consensus view about going back to school for the state of Illinois,” he said. “I know there have been different decisions in different states.
"It's leaning toward people going back to school, but my decisions are going to, again, be made … based upon the data and the science and the recommendations that come. We'll try to get there as soon as we can so schools can prepare.”
Pritzker also responded to criticism he has received, particularly from Republicans, for taking part in large demonstrations in Chicago where thousands of people at a time have gathered to protest racism and police brutality in the wake of the death last week of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of a white police officer.
Illinois Republican Party spokesman Joe Hackler issued a statement Tuesday saying Pritzker was clearly violating his own orders and calling his action, “a slap in the face to every Illinoisan who has been diligently following them.”
Pritzker, however, was unapologetic.
“Sometimes I go places, and it's very difficult to get socially distanced when an awful lot of people show up,” he said. “And I'm not going to run away. And especially at this moment, it's important to express ourselves. It's important to stand up for people's first amendment rights.
"And I'm talking about the peaceful protesters across the state. It's important to have the governor stand with them on issues that are important to the state and progress that we need to make.”
****
FOURTH STRAIGHT DAY OF LESS THAN 1,000 NEW CASES
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday there had been 797 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours and 95 additional virus-related deaths.
That was the fourth consecutive day when the daily count of new cases was below 1,000, and the fifth consecutive day in which the daily death count was below 100.
Those deaths, however, did push the statewide total since the pandemic began to 6,018. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 129,212.
Also during the previous 24 hours, laboratories reported testing 20,309 specimens. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for tests conducted June 2-8 was 4 percent.