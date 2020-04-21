Subscribe: Print or online
One of the six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ford County has been associated with a long-term care facility, the county public health department announced Tuesday.
The health department isn’t releasing the name of the facility or which community in Ford County it’s in, because contract tracing for the infected patient is still under way, said Danielle Walls, the health department’s community health educator.
“We don’t know yet if all parties who have had contact with this individual have been notified,” she said.
The COVID-19 patient remains at the facility, and is in isolation, Walls said.
The county’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases didn’t change on Tuesday. The COVID-19 case linked to a long-term care facility had already been reported in prior case counts, Walls said.
Centennial, Champaign Central to not play spring sports in 2020
Centennial High School and Champaign Central High School announced Tuesday afternoon both schools would not conduct any spring sports practices or games in 2020.
This comes hours after the Illinois High School Association canceled all state events for spring sports on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The IHSA announcement left it open, though, for schools to possibly hold limited spring sports events if government and medical professionals deem it is safe to do so in the coming weeks.
"While today's announcement by the IHSA does not come as a surprise, it certainly does not lessen the anguish felt by our athletes and coaches," Centennial athletic director Tony Millard and Central athletic director Jane Stillman said in a joint statement. "We empathize with our seniors and those teams who were working hard to compete during their spring seasons that their seasons concluded this way."
119 more people in Illinois with Covid-19 have died in the past day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, and 1,551 more people have confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
So far, 1,468 people in Illinois with Covid-19 have died, and more than 33,000 have been infected.
In Champaign County, one new case was confirmed Tuesday by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, bringing the total up to 96. Of those, 79 have recovered, four have died and six are currently hospitalized.
No new cases were announced in DeWitt, Piatt, Vermilion or Douglas counties.
Ford County also didn't have any new cases, though the county health department said that one of the existing cases is "associated with a congregate living facility."
The new fatalities were reported in:
— Boone County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
— Carroll County: 1 female 80s
— Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 9 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 14 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 5 males 90s
— DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 90s
— Jackson County: 1 male 80s
— Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
— Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
— Madison County: 1male 70s, 1 male 80s
— McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
— Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
— Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
— Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
— Woodford County: 1 female 70s
— IHSA officials cancel 2020 spring sports state tournaments
What for some time seemed inevitable is now official.
IHSA officials on Tuesday canceled all spring sports state series, following the organization's April Board of Directors meeting via video conference.
The decision comes on the heels of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last Friday putting an end to in-school learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more »
— CU-BetterTogether's efforts bear first fruits for Unit 4 families
The partnership called CU-BetterTogether began providing groceries Monday in Champaign to families in need.
The partnership, which also includes Urbana schools, is being led by the United Way of Champaign County, the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois and other nonprofits, and aims to fill a gap outside the school districts’ meal distributions. Read more »
— ‘So close, and yet so far’: A struggle for grandparents
In the pre-coronavirus days, Diane and John Marlin would look forward to extended visits with their two grandsons every weekend.
They’d take the boys, ages 4 and 7, to a park on Saturday afternoons. They’d play Legos and watch movies with them. And before the kids went home on Sunday morning, there would be a pancake breakfast.
All that’s gone for now, said Diane Marlin, who serves as mayor of Urbana. Read more »