CHAMPAIGN -- A woman in her 60s was the 128th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District posted the latest death Tuesday, along with 23 new COVID cases, boosting the total to date to 18,001.
The number of cases currently active continued to fall in the past day to 504, 33 fewer than on Monday.
Also declining were the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID -- from 13 to 11.
The number of close contacts of positive cases in quarantine dropped by 115, to 596.
New COVID tests were up by 1,180 in the past day.