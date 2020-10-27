DANVILLE -- A man in his 70s became the 13th person to die with COVID-19 in Vermilion County.
That death was one of 46 new COVID deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday, along with 4,000 new confirmed cases.
CHAMPAIGN -- Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past day in Champaign County, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Tuesday also brought a reduction in the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized for the disease, from seven to four.
In all, the county had 5,987 cases to date.
There were 5,186 additional tests reported in the past day.
Also up were the number of close contacts of cases in quarantine,which rose by 110 for a total 1,324.