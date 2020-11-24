Fourteen of the 68 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
The number of ICU patients at the Urbana hospital increased by one from a day earlier. The number of COVID-positive patients decreased by six since Monday.
In all, 100 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities (down nine from Monday), with 19 of those in ICU (down one).
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 25 COVID-positive patients (three in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has five (two in ICU).
Reporting one COVID patient each, neither in ICU: Carle’s Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle’s Eureka Hospital.
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients last Wednesday, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the first six days for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
Since March, 574 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 90 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Tuesday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 12 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, unchanged overnight.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 47th fatality, 103 new cases
A man in his 90s became the 47th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the county grew by 103 Tuesday, to 10,215.
Other county numbers of note:
— Active cases were down for the second straight day — by 33, to 1,186.
— Recovered cases rose by 135, to 8,982.
— Close contacts in quarantine were up by 178, to 1,838.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 249 active (up three), 3,566 total (up 28)
- 61821/Champaign: 149 active (down five), 1,165 total (up 13)
- 61822/Champaign: 134 active (down five), 916 total (up eight)
- 61801/Urbana: 108 active (down one), 929 total (up eight)
- 61866/Rantoul: 108 active (down one), 878 total (up 13)
- 61802/Urbana: 93 active (down 16), 769 total (up seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 79 active (down three), 488 total (up three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 50 active (up two), 265 total (up five)
- 61880/Tolono: 36 active (unchanged), 220 total (up four)
- 61874/Savoy: 31 active (down one), 289 total (up four)
- 61847/Gifford: 19 active (down two), 77 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 18 active (down two), 57 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 14 active (down one), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 13 active (unchanged), 54 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (unchanged), 99 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 11 active (up two), 76 total (up two)
- 61859/Ogden: 11 active (up one), 41 total (up three)
- 61863/Pesotum: 11 active (down two), 39 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 8 active (down one), 24 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 7 active (up one), 29 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 7 active (down one), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 5 active (down two), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (unchanged), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (up one), 21 total (up one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down one), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,042,799 tests
- 10,215 confirmed cases
- 47 fatalities
- 13,927 close contacts quarantined
- 1,326 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate down again
For the fourth straight day, the seven-day positivity rate for the region that covers Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties decreased — from 13.7 to 13.4 percent.
The drops come amid advanced (or Tier 3) mitigation measures being in effect statewide.
To move onto the less-restrictive Tier 2, a region must meet three criteria:
— A seven-day average positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days.
— Greater than 20 percent available ICU and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days.
— Declining seven-day COVID hospitalizations average in seven of the last 10 days.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through Nov. 21).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.3 percent).
A look at the Region 6 rate over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 24.5 percent (+0.1)
- Lawrence: 24.2 percent (+0.5)
- Clay: 18.9 percent (-0.4)
- Effingham: 18.7 percent (+0.2)
- Jasper: 17.3 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois: 17.2 percent (-0.9)
- Cumberland: 16.6 percent (+1.0)
- Shelby: 16.2 percent (+0.2)
- Crawford: 16.1 percent (-1.1)
- Richland: 15.4 percent (+0.9)
- Macon: 15.3 percent (-0.7)
- Vermilion: 14.5 percent (—)
- DeWitt: 12.5 percent (+0.2)
- Douglas: 12.1 percent (+0.4)
- Piatt: 11.8 percent (-0.2)
- Ford: 11.1 percent (—)
- Clark: 10.8 percent (-0.4)
- Moultrie: 10.2 percent (+1.2)
- Coles: 9.9 percent (-0.6)
- Champaign: 9.0 percent (-0.6)
- Edgar: 7.8 percent (+1.1)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.0 percent, same as the three previous days.