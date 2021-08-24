CHAMPAIGN --A man in his 50s was the 173rd Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 was back up again Tuesday to 24, four more than on Monday.
The public health district also reported 51 new COVID cases Tuesday.
The number of cases currently active was down by 114, to 778.
More to know:
-- 8,681 new tests were reported in the past two days.
-- Close contacts in quarantined declined by 81, to 631.
-- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 23,497.