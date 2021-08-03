CHAMPAIGN -- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has shot up again, to 18 on Tuesday.
That’s up five from Monday.
The county added 40 more COVID cases Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 21,916, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of active cases and close contacts under quarantine in Champaign County also continued to rise.
As of Tuesday:
-- There were 430 active cases, 13 more than on Monday.
-- There were 285 close contacts under quarantine, up 15 from Monday.