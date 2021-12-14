CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported 197 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, plus 33 Champaign County residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus disease.
Hospitalizations rose by four in the past day, though the public health district reported two more COVID deaths on Monday, two men in their 70s.
The number of active cases in Champaign County rose by 13, to 1,716.
In other updates from the public health district Tuesday:
— New tests reported: 10,269.
— Number of close contacts of cases under quarantine: 991, down by 118 from Monday.
— Total cases in Champaign County to date: 32,268.