CHAMPAIGN — Two more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19.
The two latest deaths, the county’s 216th and 217th, were a man in his 50s and woman in her 60s, according to Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
In other updates Tuesday, the public health district reported 211 new cases, raising the total cases in Champaign County to date to 31,227.
There were 1,684 currently active cases, 150 more than on Monday, and 31 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID, seven more than the day before.
Results came from 16,608 new tests since Sunday.
Carle Health on Tuesday said it was caring for 114 patients with COVID throughout its system, with 23 in intensive care.
Many of those patients were at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
The Urbana hospital had 78 COVID patients Tuesday, 17 of whom were in intensive care.