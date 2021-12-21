CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 deaths and infections continue to multiply in Champaign County.
On Tuesday, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported two more deaths and 269 more positive tests in Champaign County.
The most recent deaths, the county's 224th and 225th, were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s, according to health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
Eight Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19 in the past eight days.
The number of cases in the county that were currently active — 2,087 — reflected an increase of 97 over the previous day.
The data was drawn from 11,101 new tests reported.
There were 33 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, with nine of the hospitalizations added in the past day.
Carle Health reported Tuesday that it had 128 patients hospitalized system-wide, with 28 in intensive care.
As has been the case, most of those patients were in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, where there were 90 patients, 19 of whom were in intensive care.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported there were 15 intensive-care beds available out of the 152 in all of East Central Illinois Region 6.
Following are the Champaign County ZIP codes with the most active cases as of Tuesday:
- Champaign/61820: 397.
- Champaign/61821: 264.
- Urbana/61801: 210.
- Champaign 61822: 188.
- Urbana/61802: 188.
- Mahomet/61853: 183.
- Rantoul/61866: 149.