CHAMPAIGN —Two more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19.
The latest deaths, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s, were reported Tuesday by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, along with 357 new COVID cases.
Champaign County has lost seven residents to COVID in the past two days, with total deaths now at 257.
The number of currently active cases declined by 587 in the past day to 1,953.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID was down by eight, to 33.
Carle Health reported there were 139 patients at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, 14 of them in intensive care.
For the week ended this past Saturday, 30.9 percent of the tests processed by Carle's lab were positive.
More to know:
- New COVID-19 tests reported in Champaign County since Saturday: 23,352.
- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 54,374.