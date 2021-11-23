CHAMPAIGN — A woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s became the 212th and 213th Champaign County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19.
The two latest deaths were reported Tuesday by Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The health district reported 100 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total number of cases in the county to date to 29,250.
There were 924 cases currently active, nine more than on Monday, and nine Champaign County residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19, two fewer than on Monday.
The health district had 887 close contacts of cases under quarantine, up 11 in the past day.