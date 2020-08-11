For the fourth time in a week, the Ford County Public Health Department linked new COVID-19 cases to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
— As was the case with Monday's only new positive test, both of the county's new cases Tuesday were linked to the outbreak.
— Last Wednesday, the department announced it had linked eight of the 13 cases that week to an outbreak at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, a 106-bed skilled nursing facility at 1001 E. Pells St., Paxton.
— Then, a day later, the department said another new case was associated with the same outbreak.
Of Ford's 68 total cases (51 classified as confirmed, 17 as probable), 13 are active, with 11 of those residents isolating at home and two hospitalized.
How the 68 cases break down by age:
- 20 to 29: 13 cases
- 30 to 39: 12 cases
- 60 to 69: 9 cases
- 80 to 89: 9 cases
- 40 to 49: 7 cases
- 50 to 59: 7 cases
- 70 to 79: 6 cases
- Under 20: 4 cases
- 90 to 99: 1 case
VERMILION COUNTY: 11 isolating at home, two hospitalized
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County grew by just two Tuesday, to 228.
The new positive tests involve residents in their 20s and 40s, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
Vermilion's single-day positivity rate was 1.49 percent while it's seven-day rate stands at 2.2 percent.
The status of the 228 cases:
- Released/recovered: 213
- Isolated at home: 11
- Hospitalized: 2
- Deceased: 2
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Hospitalizations down 3, active cases down 13
Recovered cases were way up, hospitalizations were down by the biggest number in weeks and Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged for the third straight day.
The C-U Public Health District reported Tuesday that 2,102 new tests generated 33 new cases, giving the county positivity rates of 1.6 percent (single-day) and 1.1 percent (seven-day).
Declining:
- Hospitalizations: by three, to 11
- Active cases overall: by 13, to 140
- Active cases in the city of Champaign: by eight, to 61
Rising:
- The number of cases considered recovered: by 46, to 1,523
- Positive tests among residents aged 21 to 30: by 12, to 423 — 115 more than the next-closest age group
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
— 61802/Urbana: 31 active (up four from Monday), 234 total (up 10)
— 61820/Champaign: 25 active (down four from Monday), 289 total (up seven)
— 61821/Champaign: 24 active (down five from Monday), 305 total (up six)
— 61866/Rantoul: 12 active (down five from Monday), 260 total (unchanged)
— 61822/Champaign: 12 active (up one from Monday), 156 total (up two)
— 61801/Urbana: 9 active (down one from Monday), 108 total (up two)
— 61880/Tolono: 7 active (up two from Monday), 34 total (up two)
— 61853/Mahomet: 5 active (down two from Monday), 90 total (unchanged)
— 61864/Philo: 4 active (down two from Monday), 11 total (up one)
— 61874/Savoy: 3 active (down one from Monday), 61 total (unchanged)
— 61847/Gifford: 3 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 3 active (up one from Monday), 28 total (up one)
— 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 8 total (unchanged)
— 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total (unchanged)
— 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total (unchanged)
— 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 30 total (unchanged)
— 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 14 total (unchanged)
— 60949/Ludlow:0 active unchanged from Monday), 7 total (unchanged)
— 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
— 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (down one from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
— 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total (unchanged)
— 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 3 total (unchanged)
— 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 3 total (unchanged)
— 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total (unchanged)
— 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total (unchanged)
— 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total (unchanged)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 50.5% of positive tests from residents 30-and-under
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 423 cases (up 12 from Monday)
- 11 to 20: 308 cases (up eight from Monday)
- 31 to 40: 306 cases (up four from Monday)
- 41 to 50: 205 cases (up three from Monday)
- 51 to 60: 159 cases (up three from Monday)
- 10 and under: 118 cases (up three from Monday)
- 61 to 70: 85 cases (one case removed from Monday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (up one from Monday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Monday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Monday)
Those in the 21-30 age group also are No. 1 in testing, representing 22.6 percent of all tests performed on Champaign County residents.
STATE: 41,362 new tests, 1,549 cases, 20 fatalities
Of 41,362 new tests statewide, 1,549 came back positive, a rate of 3.7 percent. The state's seven-day positivity rate remained 4.1 percent.
A day after reporting just a single coronavirus-related fatality, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 20 on Tuesday:
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Coles County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 female 70s
- Jackson County: 1 female 60s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 80s
- Livingston County: 1 female 60s
- Logan County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Perry County: 1 female 90s
- Wayne County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s
STATE: $21.6 million in funding for public housing authorities
Raymon Troncoso of our Springfield-based media partner, Capitol News Illinois, reports:
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $21.6 million in CARES Act funding to 68 public housing authorities, or PHAs, throughout Illinois to help low-income families during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s local housing authorities can apply those funds to “eligible coronavirus activities” related to preparation and response to the virus for families taking part in Housing Choice Voucher and Mainstream Voucher programs, according to a news release distributed by HUD Tuesday morning.
The Housing Choice Voucher program allows low-income families, as well as elderly and disabled persons, to live in private, instead of public housing, with the tab paid by the federal government through PHAs that administer the program. The Mainstream Voucher program does the same but is only available to families that include a non-elderly person with a disability.
Examples of activities covered by the funding include relocating families to other units for hospitalization or quarantine; childcare costs for students at home due to school closings; and procuring cleaning supplies and services to sanitize common areas at PHA-owned units.
“This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe and affordable place to call home,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a news release.
More than half of the money will go to the Chicagoland area, with around $12.5 million given to the Chicago Housing Authority and another $2.8 million awarded to Housing Authority of Cook County.
The next two highest disbursements are significantly smaller — Grayslake’s housing authority will receive $670,000 and the DuPage Housing Authority based in Wheaton will receive $642,000. A full chart displaying how HUD is spending CARES Act nationally and in Illinois is available at Hud.gov.
On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the Illinois Housing Development Authority was also providing $300 million in federal CARES Act funding in rental and mortgage assistance to low-income households affected by COVID-19
“The need here in Illinois and across the nation is tremendous,” Pritzker said. “But I will work with the champions in the General Assembly, as well as in Congress, to advocate for more federal assistance to keep people in their homes.”