Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
For the second straight day, Champaign County reported two new COVID-19 cases.
And for the ninth straight day, Illinois' total grew by more than 1,000.
That brings Champaign County's total to 89 and the state's to 23,247, spanning 88 of 102 counties.
At today's daily briefing in Chicago, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,222 cases. That included 74 additional fatalities, as Illinois' death toll climbed to 868.
State officials continued to stress the urgency of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
Said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike: “I’m almost grateful for seeing snowflakes outside my window, to ease the temptation of people wanting to be outside."
****
NEWLY REPORTED DEATHS IN 11 COUNTIES
“At some point, we will have fewer cases to report and fewer lives lost. That will be good news,” Pritzker said. “But it doesn’t change the fact that each and every life that we lose to this virus is an immense tragedy. May each and every one of their memories be for a blessing.”
One statistic Pritzker highlighted is the “doubling rate,” or the number of days it takes to double the number of hospitalizations or deaths.
On March 22, he said, the number of new positive test results was doubling about every two days.
As of Sunday, that doubling rate had been extended to 8.2 days, meaning the spread of the disease has been slowing.
Similarly, at the beginning of April, the daily mortality rate was doubling about every 2.5 days. That doubling rate is now about 5.5 days.
Pritzker also said that as a result of efforts to increase the state’s hospital capacity, COVID-19 patients are now occupying a smaller percentage of available intensive care unit beds. One week ago, he said, the percentage of ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients had increased from 35 percent to 43 percent.
But as of Tuesday, that rate dropped to 40 percent.
“To be clear, there is nothing good about twice as many people having this virus, or worse, dying from it, no matter how long it takes,” Pritzker said. “But we won’t get to zero cases overnight. The fact that our doubling rate continues to increase in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission.”
The newly reported deaths span 11 counties:
— Cook County: 1 male in his 30s, 3 males in their 40s, 2 females in their 50s, 3 males in their 50s, 1 unknown in his or her 50s, 1 female in her 60s, 5 males in their 60s, 5 females in their 70s, 3 males in their 70s, 2 females in their 80s, 5 males in their 80s, 3 females in their 90s and 1 female of 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 1 male in his 30s, 1 female in her 70s, 1 male in his 70s and 2 females in their 80s.
— Jackson County: 1 male in his 70s.
— Kankakee County: 1 male in his 80s.
— Lake County: 1 male in his 50s, 3 males in their 60s, 1 unknown in his or her 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 2 males in their 70s, 1 female in her 80s and 4 males in their 80s.
— McHenry County: 1 male in his 50s.
— Monroe County: 1 female in her 80s and 1 female in her 90s.
— Sangamon County: 1 female in her 70s.
— Tazewell County: 1 male in his 80s.
— Whiteside County: 1 female in her 90s.
— Will County: 1 male in his 40s, 1 female in her 60s, 1 male in his 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 2 males in their 70s, 4 males in their 80s, 2 females in their 90s and 1 female of 100-plus.
****
DOG PARKS TO CLOSE
Dog parks in Champaign and Urbana will close effective Wednesday on the advice of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department.
At the Champaign Park District Dog Park, memberships will be extended for the amount of time the park is closed, to be determined upon reopening, the park district's Chelsea Norton said.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— What should Champaign County residents read into back-to-back days of low new case numbers — none Sunday, two on Monday?
“Public health non-pharmaceutical interventions work,” C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said, including “social distancing, testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.”
But the daily figures reported by local health officials may not stay that low, Pryde warned.
“We expect an increase due to holiday gatherings,” she said. “We will see that within the next week to 14 days.”
— Of Champaign County’s now 87 cases, 37 are considered active (nine of whom are hospitalized), 48 are recovered and two have died.
A map on CUPHD’s website shows two cases added to the zip codes with the most — Champaign’s 61822 (now 24) and Urbana’s 61802 (14). The two other zip codes with double-digit cases remain unchanged since Saturday: Urbana’s 61801 (11) and Champaign’s 61821 (10).
— On a day that the state reported 1,173 new cases and 73 fatalities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker wasn’t ready to schedule an end date for the state’s stay-at-home order.
He did, however, vow to ramp up efforts to handle unemployment claims, including establishing an outside call center with 200 agents, amid criticism from GOP legislators. (Story, B-1).
The process “has been a source of hardship for all too many Illinois residents, as it has been for dozens of states across the nation,” he said.
BY THE NUMBERS:
Illinois - 22,025 cases / 794 deaths
Champaign County - 87 (+2) / 2
Douglas - 11 (—) / 0
Ford - 4 (—) / 1
Piatt - 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion - 8 (—) / 0