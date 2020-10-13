Two employees of the Rantoul City Schools district have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.
The case at J.W. Eater Junior High means that both "A" and "B" day students in that employee's classroom will shift entirely to remote learning for the next 14 days. Anytime a teacher tests positive, that's the result, per rules adopted by the school board in August.
The case at Broadmeadow Elementary won't have any impact on the student body, as things stand now. No other students or staff were identified as close contacts, district officials said, though the C-U Public Health District will make the final call.
PIATT COUNTY: After four positive tests, Cerro Gordo Junior/Senior High going all-remote
Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican, reports:
Cerro Gordo Junior/Senior High students have been moved to all-remote learning after four positive COVID-19 tests in the school in recent days. School administrators hope to return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26.
“We are coordinating our efforts with both the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department and the Macon County Health Department to promptly identify individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread within our school and community. The health and safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” said Superintendent Brett Robinson in an email to district families.
Two cases were also reported at the elementary school, which remains open.
Staff members and students who have been identified as having prolonged close contact to a person who received a positive test are being quarantined for 14 days.
“We will continue our ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks. Our custodial staff will continue to deep clean and disinfect the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” Robinson said.
FORD COUNTY: Outbreak at Piper City Rehab & Living Center
A long-term care outbreak in Piper City boosted the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ford County Tuesday by 38.
The county now has 219 cases, according to the Ford County Health Department.
Of the 38 new cases, 26 were associated with an outbreak at Piper City Rehab & Living Center, according to county health department Administrator Lana Sample.
As of last Friday, that facility had four prior cases in an outbreak that was considered to be closed, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Of Ford County’s total cases, 59 are considered to be currently active, with four Ford County residents hospitalized with the disease.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 43 new cases, four hospitalized
Champaign County added 43 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but the numbers of active cases and active close contacts in quarantine in the county both declined.
Total cases in the county rose to 5,331, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of active cases declined by nine, to 306. Four Champaign County residents remained hospitalized from the disease, while the number of recovered cases in the county rose by 52, to 4,998.
Tuesday’s updated numbers included results from 16,695 new tests.