A 2-year-old girl was among 10 newly confirmed cases in Douglas County on Tuesday, the local health department reported.
The new cases, which pushed the county total to 164, also included:
- A 19-year-old man
- Two women in their 20s
- Ten men in their 30s
- Two men in their 40s
- A man and woman in their 50s
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 13 Tuesday, to 1,772.
Active cases were down by nine (to 113). Hospitalizations were down by three (to nine).
New testing numbers remained unavailable for the fifth consecutive day.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 28 active (unchanged from Monday), 310 total (up six)
- 61802/Urbana: 20 active (down three from Monday), 249 total (up two)
- 61801/Urbana: 17 active (unchanged from Monday), 123 total (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 13 active (unchanged from Monday), 315 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 11 active (down one from Monday), 166 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 7 active (down two from Monday), 263 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 4 active (down one from Monday), 97 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (up one from Monday), 64 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active (down two from Monday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (down one from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 29 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down two from Monday), 11 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Monday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Monday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 5 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 450 cases (up four from Monday)
- 11 to 20: 323 cases (up five from Monday)
- 31 to 40: 320 cases (up two from Monday)
- 41 to 50: 214 cases (up two from Monday)
- 51 to 60: 168 cases (unchanged from Monday)
- 10 and under: 126 cases (up one from Monday)
- 61 to 70: 93 cases (down one from Monday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Monday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Monday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Monday)
FORD COUNTY: Lone new case linked to long-term care outbreak
Ford County’s lone new confirmed case Tuesday was connected to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
It’s the seventh time in three weeks the county health department linked new cases to the outbreak at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, a 106-bed skilled-nursing facility at 1001 E. Pells St.
In all, 20 cases have been linked to the outbreak, though not all of those are currently active.
The Accolade cases haven’t contributed to community spread of the disease, Ford County Health Department Community Health Educator Danielle Walls told The News-Gazette’s Deb Pressey last week.
None of the four new cases reported Monday in Ford County are linked to a long-term care facility outbreak, local health officials said.
How Ford’s 81 total cases (61 confirmed, 20 probable) break down:
- Released from isolation: 64
- Isolating at home: 14
- Deceased: 2
- Hospitalized: 1
PIATT COUNTY: Two members of Monticello household test positive
A 50-year-old man and 14-year-old girl from the same Monticello household both tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed at home, DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator Dave Remmert said Tuesday.
Another of Piatt County’s 73 total cases moved from the active column to recovered.
Advised Remmert: “There have been many new reports of close contacts of cases who have had contact with cases outside of DeWitt or Piatt counties. When you visit with individuals who do not reside in your household, maintain social distance and wear a mask. Practice good hand hygiene and if you’re sick, STAY HOME and contact your doctor.
"If you go to receive a test for COVID-19, isolate at home and wait for test results as to not potentially expose yourself to people who are not sick. “
VERMILION COUNTY: 30 residents isolated at home
A resident in their 90s, related to a person who tested positive a day earlier, was the only newly confirmed COVID-19 case reported Tuesday in Vermilion County.
The status of the county’s 264 confirmed cases:
- Released from isolation: 232
- Isolated at home: 30
- Deceased: 2
- Hospitalized: 0
STATE: Seven-day positivity rate at 4.3 percent
The state's rolling seven-day average positivity rate has climbed by one-tenth of a percentage point per day over the past three days, sitting at 4.3 percent as of Tuesday.
That number was driven upward by a one-day positivity rate of 5.1 percent Tuesday, the highest one-day statistic since June 5. There were 1,740 new confirmed cases of the virus reported Tuesday among 34,175 tests completed over the previous 24 hours.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced an additional 26 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,782.
There have been 209,594 confirmed cases of the virus thus far among more than 3.4 million tests completed.
Two days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced increased restrictions in Region 4 of the state’s mitigation plan, the Metro East area remains the only region of 11 that has warranted such a state action. As of Saturday, Aug. 15, Region 4’s rolling positivity rate was 9.5 percent and had increased for nine of the past 10 days.
Southern Illinois’ Region 5 had a positivity rate of 7.2 percent which was the next highest, followed by Region 7 in Kankakee and Will Counties at 6.7 percent, west-central Illinois’ Region 3 at 6.2 percent and suburban Cook County at 6.1 percent.
All other regions ranged from 2.2 percent in east-central Illinois’ Region 6 to 5.7 percent in north-central Illinois’ Region 2, which includes Peoria and several surrounding counties.
Hospitalization numbers continued to show a sustained increase from their pandemic lows, remaining at more than 1,500 COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the seventh straight day after dipping below 1,400 in mid-July.
At the end of Monday, there were 1,510 COVID-positive individuals hospitalized, including 335 in intensive care unit beds and 128 on ventilators.