CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County increased by 20 Tuesday, and the number of county residents hospitalized with the disease was also up.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported 18,256 cases to date, with 299 cases currently active, 31 fewer active cases than the day before.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID rose by three, to 15.
More to know:
-- The number of close contacts of people with COVID being quarantined was down by 45, to 391.
-- There were 4,165 new tests reported in the past day.