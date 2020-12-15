CHAMPAIGN -- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by eight in the past day, to 22, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
COVID deaths in the county also rose by one, to 76.
New cases were up by 59 Tuesday, making the total in the county 12,562.
Of those, 871 were currently active, 51 fewer active cases than the day before.
Active close contacts in quarantine were also down Tuesday. There were 1,282 -- down by 287 from Monday.
The health district reported 4,899 tests in the past day, which boosts the total tests to date to 1,181,236.