CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County picked up 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while the number of currently active cases remained in the 200 range.
Of the 18,625 total cases to date, 216 of them were active, five more than the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The public health district had 454 lose contacts of people with COVID in quarantine -- 107 more than on Monday.
More to know:
-- The county added 5,816 new COVID tests in the past day.
-- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained eight.