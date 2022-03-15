CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 is still around, but indicators for Champaign County continue to show transmission declining.
There were 25 new COVID cases in the past day, and the number of currently active cases dropped by 14, to 68, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Tuesday.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID also declined, by two, to six.
Carle Health reported, as of Monday, it was caring for 19 COVID patients throughout its system, 13 of them in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Just one of Carle’s COVID patients was in intensive care, in the Urbana hospital.
For the week ended March 12, Carle said 4.51 percent of the tests it processed in its lab were positive for COVID.
The public health district reported 5,739 new COVID tests have been done in Champaign County since Saturday.