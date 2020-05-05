Tuesday's coronavirus updates | 25 new cases in county, 47 total at Rantoul Foods; Pritzker lays out plans for five-phase, four-region reopening of state
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
A COVID-19 outbreak at Rantoul Foods grew to 47 cases Tuesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The outbreak at this hog processing plant began just over a week ago, and had grown to 32 cases as of Monday.
Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said she expected the case count at the plant to rise more in upcoming days.
The outbreak at Rantoul Foods accounted for most of the big spike in Champaign County cases, from 183 to 208, on Tuesday, Pryde said. The 25 new cases are a single-day high for Champaign County, topping the previous high of 20, set Saturday.
“You have to think, when you have an outbreak in a place like this, then those people go out and they infect other people and their families,” Pryde said.
People who test positive are placed in isolation and their close contacts are also tested.
Elsewhere around the area today:
— Douglas County: Reported no new cases, 20 total.
— Ford County: Reported one new case, 11 total.
— Piatt County: Reported no new cases, six total.
— Vermilion County: Reported three new cases, 25 total.
FOUR CASES AT FORMER CHAMPAIGN CO. NURSING HOME
The number of cases of COVID-19 at Urbana's University Rehabilitation Center of C-U has grown to four, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were three new confirmed cases Tuesday, district Administrator Julie Pryde said. The first case was confirmed last week.
The cases at the former Champaign County Nursing Home at 500 Art Bartell Road include three residents and one employee, she said.
All residents at the nursing home have been tested, Pryde said. Public health has asked the nursing home to get all its staff members tested today, “and we should have those results by tomorrow,” she said.
Officials at University Rehabilitation Center have not returned calls to The News-Gazette.
'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLANS UNVEILED
At today’s COVID-19 update in Chicago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker laid out plans for Restore Illinois, which he described as a regional, “data-driven” approach for reopening the state.
For the purposes of the plan, the state will be divided up into four regions — central Illinois, southern Illinois, northeast Illinois and north-central Illinois — which may each operate on different timetables, depending on where they stand on positivity rates, hospitalization capacity and other IDPH metrics.
What follows are the five phases — including “rapid spread” (in the past), “flattening” (where the entire state stands now) and “recovery” (where regions will advance next).
The earliest a region can move to “recovery” phase, which includes the opening of barbershops and salons, is May 29, Pritzker said.
PHASE 1: RAPID SPREAD
The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is high or rapidly increasing.
Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only essential businesses remain open.
Every region has experienced this phase once already and could return to it if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.
PHASE 2: FLATTENING
The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory.
Non-essential retail stores reopen for curb-side pickup and delivery.
Illinoisans are directed to wear a face covering when outside the home, and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing while practicing social distancing.
To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May.
Businesses in Phase 2
— Manufacturing: Essential manufacturing only.
— “Non-essential” businesses: Employees of “non-essential” businesses are required to work from home except for Minimum Basic Operations.
— Bars and restaurants: Open for delivery, pickup, and drive through only.
— Personal care services and health clubs: Closed.
— Retail: Essential stores are open with restrictions; Non-essential stores open for delivery and curbside pickup.
PHASE 3: RECOVERY
The rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining.
Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions.
All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.
Businesses in Phase 3
— Manufacturing: Non-essential manufacturing that can safely operate with social distancing can reopen with IDPH approved safety guidance.
— “Non-essential” businesses: Employees of “non-essential” businesses are allowed to return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance depending upon risk level, tele-work strongly encouraged wherever possible; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees.
— Bars and restaurants: Open for delivery, pickup and drive through only.
— Personal care services and health clubs: Barbershops and salons open with IDPH approved safety guidance; Health and fitness clubs can provide outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training with IDPH approved safety guidance.
— Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance, including face coverings.
What's required to move onto Phase 4
— At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period, and ...
— No overall increase (i.e. stability or decrease) in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days, and ...
— Available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds, and ventilators.
PHASE 4: REVITALIZATION
he rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline.
All gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.
Schools would be allowed to open in Phase 4, Pritzker said, "with strict, DPH-based guidelines."
Businesses in Phase 4
— Manufacturing: All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance.
— “Non-essential” businesses: All employees return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees.
— Bars and restaurants: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance.
— Personal care services and health clubs: All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance.
— Entertainment: Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance.
— Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance.
What's required to move onto Phase 5
— Vaccine, effective and widely available treatment, or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period of time through herd immunity or other factors.
PHASE 5: RESTORED
With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing.
Conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools and places of recreation can open with new safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Large events will be on hold until Phase 5 is reached, Pritzker said.
176 DEATHS STATEWIDE A NEW SINGLE-DAY HIGH
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 176 COVID-19 deaths statewide today, setting a new 24-hour high during the pandemic.
The state death toll rose to 2,838 while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 65,962, with 2,122 additional cases reported today.
"We're still in a significant war with an enemy," IDPH Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at this afternoon's briefing in Chicago.
CHAMPAIGN TARGET EMPLOYEE TESTS POSITIVE
An employee at the Target store at 2102 N. Prospect Ave., C has been diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19, the retailer confirmed today.
The employee went into quarantine and has been following all health guidelines, said corporate spokesman Shane Kitzman.
“We’re paying this team member while they’re on leave, and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time,” he said. “After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts.”
Kitzman also said the entire Champaign store staff was notified about the positive case, and employees were given Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
Other steps taken at the store in response to the coronavirus pandemic have included giving all store and distribution employees masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing shields at checkout lanes and observing social distancing, Kitzman said.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests,” he said. “We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.”
In addition to providing employees with personal protective equipment and installing shields at checkout lanes, Minneapolis-based Target said it’s taken several other steps at its stores to help protect employees and customers, including:
— Also installing shields at electronics, service desks, pharmacy and optical departments.
— Cleaning checkout lanes after each customer transaction and rotating open lanes to allow time for those that aren’t in use to be deep-cleaned.
— Adding payroll hours to support more rigorous cleaning.
— Stationing employees at entrances to make sure carts and baskets are cleaned.
— Posting signs at the front of each store and using floor signage.
— Monitoring, and when needed, metering guest traffic to observe social distancing.
On April 23, Target announced it was extending a $2-per-hour temporary wage increase for employees through May 30 and providing a 30-day paid leave for employees who are 65 and older, pregnant or who have underlying medical conditions, also through the end of May.
TENNIS A GO IN URBANA, TOO
Tennis courts and the dog park in Urbana have reopened to match action taken across Wright Street.
Urbana Park District spokesman Mark Schultz said the agency made the move after talking with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Like in Champaign, residents have to observe social distancing rules.
For tennis, that means singles only, no doubles. And you must return your opponent's ball with a racquet and not by hand.
— Tim Ditman, WDWS 1400-AM
CHAMPAIGN PARKS REOPEN — WITH RESTRICTIONS
Like local golf courses, which reopened last week with restrictions, other forms of outdoor recreation reopened today in Champaign — cautiously.
“We need people to make sure they follow the restrictions,” Champaign Parks Executive Director Joe DeLuce said. “They could be closed back down if they don’t abide by the rules.”
DeLuce said Monday “we got the go-ahead from Public Health,” paving the way for today’s reopening of the Champaign Dog Park and, by noon, the Hessel Park, Lindsay and Sunset Ridge outdoor tennis courts. (Clark, Eisner and Spalding will open for tennis, too — “as soon as we can get the nets up!” the park district noted in a Facebook post).
Social distancing of 6 feet or more will be required at the dog park and on the tennis and pickleball courts, as well as other more sport-specific rules. For tennis: “Players shall not touch opponent’s served balls, but return their opponent’s balls by use of racquet.”
At Monday’s daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinoisans wouldn’t have to wait until May 30, when the current stay-at-home order is due to expire, for full details of plans to reopen the economy and loosen social restrictions.
But he cautioned against local municipalities defying the order, as East Peoria’s mayor has said he intends to do in his city.
“I was a businessman before I became governor and I have to tell you that I would not want to defy the executive order because I believe that I would be taking on liability if I did that,” Pritzker said Monday.
If the situation improves, Rantoul may seek permission to re-open before Pritkzer’s order expires at the end of the month, Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said.
But it will do so only after getting clearance from state leaders, he added.
“We also understand, once those numbers begin to decrease, the governor is willing to look at allowance of current ‘non-essential’ businesses to reopen under appropriate guidelines, and we will work with our state legislators to request that from the governor when the time is right,” Eisenhauer said.
“Our hopes are we will see the numbers throughout our county decrease, and the governor will allow a phased-in reopen approach before the end of this current executive order.”
In Danville, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said if the stay-at-home order is extended past May, the city may reconsider its compliance.
“We have no plans to reopen early at this point,” he said. “However, should the SAH Order continue beyond its current expiration date, that could change.”
Sidney Village President Jason Arrasmith and Tuscola City Administrator Drew Hoel said their towns will continue to follow the terms of the stay-at-home order, as did Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen and Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin.
“We’re making plans internally for a phased re-opening and that will begin when it’s considered safe to do so,” Marlin said. “I don’t think we’ve reached that point yet.”
“We are following the governor’s order and guidelines of IDPH and CUPHD,” Feinen said. “We are actively making plans for re-opening so we are ready when the order terminates.”
Savoy Village President Joan Dykstra said her town would also follow the order, but added: “I would encourage Gov. Pritzker to revise his one-size-fits-all policy for downstate Illinois.”
MORNING BRIEFING:
— Down: The number of Illinoisans hospitalized with COVID-19, with the 4,493 reported Monday the fewest in 16 days.
Also down: Deaths statewide, with the 46 added Monday lower than in any 24-hour period the past 15 days.
But Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned against reading too much into the figures: “One day is not a helpful number to look at."
— Of Champaign County’s 183 cases, 110 are considered recovered and 63 active. The updated totals by ZIP code:
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 32
➜ 61822/Champaign: 29
➜ 61821/Champaign: 27
➜ 61820/Champaign: 24
➜ 61802/Urbana: 22
➜ 61801/Urbana: 19
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 9
➜ 61874/Savoy: 7
➜ 61863/Pesotum, 61873/St. Joseph: 3
➜ 61849/Homer, 61878/Thomasboro, 61880/Tolono: 2
➜ 60949/Ludlow, 61877/Sidney: 1
BY THE NUMBERS:
Illinois: 63,840 cases / 2,662 deaths
Champaign County: 183 (+10) / 6
Douglas: 20 (—) / 0
Ford: 10 (+1) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 22 (+3) / 1