CHAMPAIGN — Coronavirus infections in Champaign County continued to climb Tuesday, with 269 more positive tests, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the county currently active — 2,087 — was an increase of 97 over the previous day.
The data was drawn from 11,101 new tests reported.
There were 33 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, with nine of the hospitalizations added in the past day.
Carle Health reported Tuesday that it had 128 COVID patients hospitalized system-wide, with 28 in intensive care.
As has been the case, most of those patients were in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, where there were 90 COVID patients, 19 of whom were in intensive care.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported there were 15 intensive care beds available out of the 152 in all of East Central Illinois Region 6
Following are the Champaign County zip codes with the most active cases as of Tuesday:
— Champaign 61820: 397.
— Champaign 61821: 264.
— Urbana 61801: 210.
— Champaign 61822: 188.
— Urbana 61802: 188.
— Mahomet 61853: 183.
— Rantoul 61866: 149.