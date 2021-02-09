CHAMPAIGN -- The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID-19 rose by four Tuesday, to 28, while active cases in the county grew by just a few.
Total cases in the county were up by 57, to 17,064. Of those, 713 were active, three more than the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More to know about COVID in Champaign County:
-- The number of close contacts of cases under quarantine declined in the past day by 37, to 940.
-- Results were drawn from 4,110 new tests. To date, there have been 1,556,283 tests done countywide.