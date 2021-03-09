Champaign -- Three more Champaign County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The three newest deaths -- men in their 40s, 60s and 80s -- were reported Tuesday by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The county has now had 134 COVID fatalities.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID declined by three, to nine.
Also on Tuesday, 21 new positive COVID tests were reported, raising the total number of cases in the county to date to 18,439.
Of those cases, 233 were currently active, three fewer than the day before.
Up slightly -- by five -- was the number of close contacts of cases in quarantine, to 333.
New COVID tests in the past day were up by 4,695.