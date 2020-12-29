CHAMPAIGN -- Three more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the county to 88, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
All three -- two women and one man -- were in their 90s, public health Administrator Julie Pryde said.
Champaign County also added 76 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, with 13,658 cases recorded to date.
Active cases were down by eight, to 597, while recoveries were up by 81, to 12,973.
Other updates reported by the local public health district
-- 2,632 new tests in the past day raised the total to 1,249,844.
-- There were 1,058 active close contacts in quarantine Tuesday, 96 more than the day before.
-- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained eight.