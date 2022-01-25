CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 357 on Tuesday.
Currently active cases declined by 587 in the past day to 1,953, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of hospitalized county residents was down by eight, to 33.
Carle Health reported there were 139 patients at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, 14 of them in intensive care.
For the week ended this past Saturday, 30.9 percent of the tests processed by Carle's lab were positive.
More to know:
- New COVID-19 tests reported in Champaign County since Saturday: 23,352.
- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 54,374.