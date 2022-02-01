CHAMPAIGN — An additional 380 Champaign County residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day, raising the total number of cases to date to 58,181, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of active cases dropped overnight by 206, to 1,464.
Also down, by one, was the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID, to 40.
Between Saturday and Tuesday, there were 15,050 new COVID tests reported in the county.
The most active cases in Champaign County continued to be in central Champaign ZIP Code area 61820, with 441, followed by Urbana 61801, with 230.