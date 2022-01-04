CHAMPAIGN —Four more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19, two men in their 50s and 80s and two women in their 70s and 80s, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The latest deaths, announced Tuesday, raised the number of Champaign County residents who have died of the disease to 232.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County during the pandemic has now pushed past 40,000, with 593 new cases added in the past day.
Currently active cases countywide rose Tuesday by 181 to 5,135, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More to know:
- Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19: Holding at 44.
- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 40,097.
- New tests reported in the county since New Year’s Eve: 16,277.