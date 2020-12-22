CHAMPAIGN -- The COVID-19 death toll in Champaign County has grown to 83, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The health district reported four additional deaths Tuesday, along with 81 additional COVID cases, raising the total number of cases to 13,174.
Of those, 691 were active, 21 fewer active cases than on Monday.
While the number of active cases has been falling this week, the number of close contacts in quarantine has been on the rise.
There were 1,315 close contacts in quarantine Tuesday, up 41 from Monday.