CHAMPAIGN -- A man in his 60s was the 40th Champaign County resident to die with COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The district reported the latest death Tuesday, along with 1,509 active COVID cases, nearly double the 772 active cases there were on Monday.
New cases overall rose by 930, to 9,114.
Tuesday's total includes some additional cases from previous days, according to public health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID dropped by two, to 10.
More to know about COVID in Champaign County:
-- 9,732 new tests reported in the past day brought the total in the county to date to 967,356.
-- There were 1,345 active close contacts in quarantine, three fewer than on Monday.
-- The number of recovered cases rose by 192, to 7,565.