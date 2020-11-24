CHAMPAIGN -- A man in his 90s was the 47th person to die of COVID-19 in Champaign County, health authorities said.
Total cases in the county rose by 103, to 10,215 Tuesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of currently active cases in the county dropped for the second day in a row to 1,186 -- 33 fewer than on Monday.
The number of active close contacts in quarantine rose by 178, to 1,836.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained 12.
To date, 8,892 people in the county have recovered from COVID, 45 more than the day before.