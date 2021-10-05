CHAMPAIGN -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 48 Tuesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Active cases rose by 15, to 462.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID declined by one, to 16.
More to know:
-- Total cases in Champaign County to date; 26,549.
-- New tests added in the past two days: 9,423.
-- Number of close contacts in quarantine: 427, 53 fewer than on Monday.
-- Number of COVID patients in Carle Foundation Hospital as of Monday: 54, 12 in intensive care.