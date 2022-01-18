CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 has claimed the lives of five more Champaign County residents.
The latest deaths included two women in their 40s and 60s, a man in his 60s and two men in their 70s, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde on Tuesday.
With the five newest deaths, there have been 250 COVID fatalities in Champaign County, 22 of them this month.
The public health district also reported 707 new COVID cases in the past day, raising the total cases in the county to date to 49,995.
There were 2,612 currently active cases on Tuesday, 10 more than the previous day.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID held at 45.