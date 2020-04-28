Subscribe: Print or online
Five new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been added to Champaign County's total, pushing it to 114.
Elsewhere around the area:
— Douglas County: no new cases, 14 total.
— Ford County: one new case, nine total.
— Piatt County: no new cases, six total.
— Vermilion County: one new case, 18 total.
IDPH: 48,102 CASES, 2,125 DEATHS
Illinois’ COVID-19 death toll surpassed the 2,000 mark today, with the state’s highest number of fatalities in a 24-hour period.
State public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reported 144 new fatalities at today’s daily briefing in Chicago, pushing the state total to 2,125.
Ezike also reported 2,125 newly confirmed cases, as Illinois’ total climbed to 48,102.
Today's fatalities — which did not include a fatality reported today in Vermilion County — spanned 13 counties:
— Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 10 females 60s, 17 males 60s, 11 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 17 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 6 males 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Jefferson County: 1 female 90s.
— Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Kankakee County: 1 male 50s.
— Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s.
— Madison County: 1 female 50s.
— McHenry County: 2 females 70s.
— Ogle County: 1 male 70s.
— Rock Island County: 1 female 90s.
— St. Clair County: 1 female 90s.
— Will County: 1 female teens, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Winnebago County: 1 female 80s.
PRITZKER: STATE TO APPEAL RULING 'IMMEDIATELY'
The stay-at-home order stays, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this afternoon.
Addressing a Clay County judge’s Monday ruling against him — and in favor to state Rep. Darren Bailey’s temporary restraining order against his extended order — Pritzker called the a suit the act of an “irresponsible state representative.”
Bailey is a Republican, Pritzker a Democrat.
“This was a cheap political stunt designed for the representative to see his name in headlines,” Pritzker said, reading a written statement at the start of his daily briefing in Chicago.
“The stay-at-home order — designed in close consultation with scientists and public health experts — remains in place. As it stands, the judge’s ruling is limited to one person" — Bailey.
The state will appeal the judge’s ruling “immediately,” Pritzker said.
FIRST CASE REPORTED AT CLARK-LINDSEY
A resident of Clark-Lindsey Village's Meadowbrook Health Center has has tested positive for COVID-19, the Urbana retirement community announced this afternoon.
It's the first known case connected to Clark-Lindsey.
"The resident with the confirmed case is currently receiving care at a local hospital and is taking guidance from their physician," Clark-Lindsey said in a statement. "It is unknown at this time when the resident will return to Meadowbrook Health Center at Clark-Lindsey.
"C-U Public Health has already been on site to evaluate the procedures Clark-Lindsey has in place and they had no further recommendations for change."
The resident was taken to the hospital and tested after experiencing symptoms, Clark-Lindsey said.
"Upon receiving the report, Clark-Lindsey responded immediately to notify residents, family members, and employees, and deep cleaned and sanitized the resident’s room and other high touch areas," Clark-Lindsey said in its statement.
The retirement community had requested that residents not leave the campus — "except for medically necessary appointments" — to minimize COVID-19 exposure since March 17.
“Our hearts go out to our friend who is hospitalized with COVID-19 with our wishes for a full recovery. The health and wellbeing of all residents and employees is our top priority,” Clark-Lindsey President/CEO Deb Reardanz said in a statement.
“Clark-Lindsey has taken proactive, decisive action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
VERMILION COUNTY REPORTS FIRST DEATH
A man in his 70s is the first coronavirus-related death in Vermilion County, according to county health department Administrator Doug Toole.
The man tested positive for COVID-19 around Easter and had been hospitalized recently, Toole said Tuesday.
Vermilion County also announced its 18th positive COVID-19 case Tuesday, a teenager.
Half of the cases to date in Vermilion County have included people in their 20s and younger, among them two preschoolers and two teenagers, and five more cases have been people in their 30s, Toole said.
The 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th cases included three people in their 20s and one preschooler who were connected through family or marriage, he said.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— A woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions became the sixth person in Champaign County to lose their life to COVID-19, it was announced Monday.
While the woman was the youngest Champaign County resident to die, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said there are many community members with underlying conditions — such as heart disease, diabetes and hypertension — who are vulnerable.
— Just as local health officials feared, the number of confirmed cases rose two weeks after Easter — to 109, with the addition of four Monday. “We were expecting a holiday bump, because people were going to go out and mix more,” Pryde said.
— A semester already changed by the coronavirus was further knocked off course Monday by what Parkland College officials described as an “incident that disrupted access to several campus services and applications, including our e-learning platform.”
“A thorough investigation is underway with the assistance of outside experts,” the school said in a statement. “We are focused on restoring operations as quickly and as safely as possible.”
— Starting today, anyone entering OSF HealthCare’s Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana and Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville will be required to wear a mask. The only exceptions: children under 2 and those with medical conditions that prohibit wearing a mask.
— State public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike called attention to the CDC adding symptoms to those already known to result from COVID-19. The full list now: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
