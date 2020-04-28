Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - it will be windy at times especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - it will be windy at times especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.