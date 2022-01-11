CHAMPAIGN — Tuesday brought a bit of a reduction in the number of currently active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County, but there were still hundreds of new positive tests.
In terms of new cases, there were 573 new positive tests in the past day, raising the total cases to date to 45,384, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Currently active cases in Champaign County totaled 6,887 — 207 fewer than on Monday.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained 44.
Areas of Champaign County with the highest numbers of active cases, by zip code:
— Champaign 61820: 1,168.
— Champaign 61821: 1,115.
— Urbana 61802: 834.
— Champaign 61822: 829.
— Urbana 61801: 742.
— Rantoul 61866: 535.
— Mahomet 61853: 467.