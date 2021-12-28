CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 639 Tuesday, and the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with coronavirus illness doubled in a day.
There were 2,985 currently active cases countywide, 384 more than on Monday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID-19 rose from 18 to 36.
More to know:
— The updated numbers Tuesday were drawn from 11,930 new tests.
— Total cases countrywide to date: 36,048.