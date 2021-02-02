After a ho-hum first week of the semester, 66 new cases were reported on campus Monday, according to UI data updated Tuesday.
With 14,164 tests conducted, the campus' positivity rates remained low — 0.5 percent daily, 0.3 percent over seven days. The latter was up from 0.2 percent a day earlier.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 tests, 66 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 6,480 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 4,642 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 29: 10,491 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 10,364 new tests, 20 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 9,555 new tests, 19 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9,914 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 25: 11,662 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 9,468 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 7,172 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 22: 10,570 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan 1: No testing for holiday
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Several cases of B117 virus variant confirmed
On the same day that it confirmed several cases of the COVID-19 B117 virus variant, C-U Public Health also reported three coronavirus-related deaths, raising Champaign County's pandemic total to 112.
Two women in their 80s were among the three lives lost, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Early studies have found the virus variant first detected in the United Kingdom — and now confirmed in both Champaign and Vermilion counties the past two weeks — spreads more easily, but the same protective measures followed throughout the pandemic, including mask wearing and social distancing, will also help guard against it.
Of 6,158 new COVID-19 tests, 50 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 16,471.
Active cases were down by 24 (to 585) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 fell by two (to 25).
The health district is monitoring 903 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up 25 from Monday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 144 active (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 76 active (down six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 70 active (down two)
- 61821/Champaign: 55 active (down five)
- 61801/Urbana: 55 active (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 48 active (down five)
- 61866/Rantoul: 32 active (down five)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 27 active (down one)
- 61874/Savoy: 18 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (up three)
- 61840/Dewey: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 5 active (down one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (down two)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (up one)
- 61852/Longview: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (down one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (down one)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,484,479 tests
- 16,471 confirmed cases
- 112 fatalities
- 25 county residents hospitalized
- 21,641 close contacts quarantined
- 2,549 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Hospitalizations down to 139, seven-day rate holds at 4.6 percent
Region 6's lowest-since-August seven-day positivity rate held Tuesday at 4.6 percent.
Hospitalizations in the region continued to decline, dropping from 147 to 139. It's now been 17 days since that number increased.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through Jan. 30).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.9 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 25: 5.2 percent
- Jan. 26 5.0 percent
- Jan. 27: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 28: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 29: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 30: 4.6 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clay: 9.3 percent (-0.4)
- Crawford: 8.7 percent (+3.5)
- Douglas: 8.6 percent (-0.5)
- Clark: 7.1 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion: 5.8 percent (-0.2)
- Cumberland: 5.2 percent (+0.6)
- Jasper: 5.1 percent (-0.7)
- Effingham: 5.0 percent (—)
- Piatt: 4.9 percent (+0.3)
- Champaign: 4.8 percent (-0.2)
- Iroquois: 4.6 percent (+0.1)
- Coles: 4.5 percent (-0.1)
- Fayette: 4.5 percent (—)
- Shelby: 4.5 percent (-0.6)
- Richland: 4.2 percent (+0.2)
- DeWitt: 3.9 percent (-0.2)
- Ford: 3.9 percent (-0.1)
- Macon: 3.2 percent (—)
- Moultrie: 2.8 percent (-0.3)
- Edgar: 2.4 percent (—)
- Lawrence: 0.7 percent (—)
CARLE: 58 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 10 in Bloomington
Eleven of the 58 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 73 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday in Carle facilities, with 14 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 10 COVID patients (two in ICU).
Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had three COVID patients (one in ICU) while Carle Eureka Hospital had two (neither in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 67 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 62 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 56 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 9 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
Since March, 1,202 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 257 hospitalized patients have died.