#COVID19 vaccines are an important tool to help stop the pandemic. As of January 4, 2021, more than 4.5 million people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. See more on COVID-19 vaccination data: https://t.co/Y4zOGzEBxs pic.twitter.com/vgwPMJROSc— CDC (@CDCgov) January 4, 2021
The number of Champaign County health-care workers and long-term care residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 689 Tuesday, according to C-U Public Health.
The total now stands at 6,011 — or 3.5 percent of the eligible (16 and older) county population of 172,760.
Champaign County is in the first stage (Phase 1A) of administering the vaccine. That group includes long-term care facility residents and health care workers, including long-term care staff, EMS, hospital-based staff, local health district staff, clinic facility staff, home-health personnel, pharmacy staff, other medical staff (including dental) and other healthcare workers.
Next up, in Phase 1B, will be "essential frontline workers," a group that includes firefighters, law enforcement members, other first-responders, National Guard for COVID-19 response, childcare providers, congregate care facility staff, teachers/education staff, state and county officials, correctional staff, postal service workers, food production/delivery/processing workers and transportation workers.
No timetable has been set for when Phase 1B will begin as it's dependent on supply, health officials say. Champaign County received shipments containing doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Monday.
Busy day of COVID 19 testing in the Mahomet-Seymour Schools. Over 500 individuals, staff/students have signed up to be tested today. Thanks to our incredible testing team & everyone who helps with this important safety measure! Next drive thru opportunity is 1/11/21. #AllBulldogs pic.twitter.com/rzQmegEJHS— 𝓓𝓻. 𝓛𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓼𝓮𝔂 𝓗𝓪𝓵𝓵 (@MS_Supt) January 5, 2021
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Death toll rises by two, hospitalizations by 10
Ninety lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Champaign County, with C-U Public Health reporting the first two deaths of 2021 on Tuesday.
The health district also reported 19 COVID-positive residents hospitalized (10 more than the day before) and 55 new cases, bringing the county's pandemic total to 14,247.
Active cases were up by 20, to 659. Recovered cases were up by 33, to 13,498.
The C-U Public Health District is monitoring 1,051 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 107 from Monday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 108 active (up six), 1,804 total (up 10)
- 61822/Champaign: 86 active (down seven), 1,431 total (up seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 74 active (up two), 815 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 73 active (unchanged), 1,158 total (up six)
- 61866/Rantoul: 72 active (up 10), 1,208 total (up nine)
- 61820/Champaign: 62 active (up two), 4,182 total (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 58 active (up nine), 1,247 total (up 13)
- 61874/Savoy: 23 active (up three), 484 total (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 21 active (up one), 337 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 16 active (down one), 436 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 15 active (unchanged), 117 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (up one), 159 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 6 active (unchanged), 49 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (up one), 137 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (unchanged), 74 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 4 active (unchanged), 33 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 3 active (unchanged), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (down two), 97 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (down one), 74 total (one case removed)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged), 60 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged), 52 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (down one), 40 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged), 33 total (one case removed)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (down one), 78 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (down two), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged), 16 total (one case removed)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (down one), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,269,331 tests
- 14,247 confirmed cases
- 90 fatalities
- 19 county residents hospitalized
- 18,689 close contacts quarantined
- 2,083 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate now at 9.1 percent
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate was up slightly for a second straight day Tuesday, increasing from 9.0 to 9.1 percent, when testing totals from Saturday were factored in.
Results from 2,341 tests of residents in the 21 counties that make up Region 6 came back on Jan. 2, with 206 of those positive, a daily rate of 8.8 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through Jan. 2).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’s saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 7.2 percent, up from 7.0 from a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
- Dec. 21: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 22: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 23: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 24: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 25: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 26: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 27: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 28: 8.7 percent
- Dec. 29: 8.9 percent
- Dec. 30: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 31: 8.9 percent
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clark: 20.5 percent (+0.4)
- Clay: 17.4 percent (-0.3)
- Effingham: 15.5 percent (+0.9)
- Richland: 14.8 percent (-0.1)
- Cumberland: 13.9 percent (+0.5)
- DeWitt: 13.9 percent (+0.2)
- Douglas: 11.8 percent (+0.9)
- Shelby: 11.7 percent (-0.9)
- Lawrence: 10.5 percent (-0.3)
- Jasper: 10.4 percent (—)
- Ford: 10.2 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion: 10.0 percent (+0.1)
- Coles: 9.1 percent (+0.3)
- Fayette: 8.9 percent (+0.6)
- Moultrie: 8.1 percent (+0.6)
- Piatt: 8.1 percent (-0.3)
- Champaign: 7.2 percent (-0.1)
- Macon: 6.9 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 6.5 percent (+0.3)
- Edgar: 6.0 percent (—)
- Crawford: 5.6 percent (-0.4)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 3.7 percent, up from 3.6 percent the day prior.
SPRINGFIELD: Pritzker administration 'in a pause in mitigation moves to see what impact holiday gatherings have on the data'
Reports Sarah Mansur of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
As of Tuesday, only four of the state’s 11 mitigation regions had not met the criteria Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration provided to return to Tier 2 mitigations, from Tier 3.
Those areas include East Central Illinois' Region 6, along with:
- Region 4, which covers five southwestern counties along the Missouri border.
- Region 5, which spans 20 counties in southern Illinois.
- Region 9, which includes McHenry and Lake counties.
Jordan Abudayyeh, the governor’s spokesperson, said in an email that the administration is “in a pause in mitigation moves to see what impact holiday gatherings have on the data.”
The entire state came under the more restrictive Tier 3 public health measures on Nov. 30 in an effort to slow the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
It's a new year, so let's have new motivation to protect ourselves and others.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 5, 2021
The greatest risk for spreading the virus comes when people gather indoors with limited airflow. Read the study here: https://t.co/RPM95gX9vW pic.twitter.com/LOG0XpFMZf
Under Tier 3, businesses — such as fitness centers and hotels — must follow 25 percent capacity limits, and bars and restaurants are closed to indoor service. Tier 2 mitigations also impose a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants.
In addition, Tier 3 mitigations shut down casinos, gaming terminals, theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers, among other indoor recreation places.
The criteria for moving to Tier 2 requires a test positivity rate less than 12 percent for three consecutive days, greater than 20 percent intensive care unit and medical or surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in at least seven out of the last 10 days.
Abudayyeh also criticized the Sangamon County Health Department for issuing new mitigation orders allowing for bars and restaurants to provide indoor service at 25 percent capacity that went into effect on Sunday.
“As the governor has said, the public health experts need to closely monitor the data after the holidays to gauge the spread of the virus. Once the experts agree that we have averted another surge, then regions will be able to move back to lower tiers in the mitigation plan,” she said in an emailed statement.
“It’s time for local officials to step up and remember that being a leader doesn’t mean making the easy choice, it means doing everything you can to protect the people who trust you to serve them.”
Sangamon County is in Region 3, which encompasses 18 counties in central Illinois. The county reported a 6.5 percent rolling seven-day positivity rate on Tuesday, and the rate has remained at 6.5 percent or less for seven consecutive days. The positivity rate has fallen considerably from a high of 16.8 percent on Nov. 14.
The new mitigation orders in Sangamon County require establishments to follow public health measures, such as maintaining six-feet social distance and wearing face coverings indoors when not seated. They come as lawmakers are set for a Friday return for a legislative session.
CARLE: 64 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 23 in Bloomington
Twelve of the 64 COVID-19-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 109 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday in Carle facilities, with 18 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 23 COVID-19-positive patients (two in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 13 (four in ICU).
Carle Eureka Hospital had five COVID-19 patients and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had four, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 47 patients, 10 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 52 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 56 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 55 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
#UnsungHeroes do whatever it takes. Get to know the remarkable staff of @Carle_org Health have who worked overtime to care for patients and protect staff amid COVID-19. https://t.co/KspqAohYyS— IHA (@IHAhospitals) January 5, 2021
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 19 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 32 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 28 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
Since March, 922 COVID-19-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 203 hospitalized patients have died.
DEWITT & PIATT COUNTIES: 39 new cases in Clinton, 22 in Monticello
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
DeWitt County has reached the 1,000-case mark for COVID-19 after registering 69 new positive tests Dec. 30 through Jan. 3.
More than half of the new cases — 39 — were in Clinton, with 12 additional ones over the five-day period in Farmer City.
DeWitt County has also recorded 18 COVID-related deaths.
An eighth death in Piatt County was reported by the state health department Monday, a female in her 60s.
In his latest update, DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert reported 22 new cases in Piatt County, giving it 1,123 total during the pandemic.
He encouraged those in the bi-county area to take advantage of a free drive-thru and walk-up testing clinic scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the DeWitt County health office (5924 Revere Road, Clinton). There is no cost for testing. Simple nasal swabs will be used with results known in four to seven days.
Remmert encouraged all to test, even if they do not show symptoms.
“Widespread testing is one of the keys to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Test even when asymptomatic,” he said.
New cases for the period of Dec. 30-Jan. 3 by town:
DeWITT COUNTY: 69 NEW CASES
- Clinton, 39
- Farmer City, 12
- Wapella, 7
- Waynesville, 6
- Kenney, 2
- Dewitt, 2
- Weldon, 1
PIATT COUNTY: 47 NEW CASES
- Monticello, 22
- Bement, 8
- Mansfield, 6
- White Heath, 4
- Cerro Gordo, 3
- Atwood, 2
- DeLand, 2
STATE: 6,839 new cases, 126 fatalities
Of 87,083 new tests, 6,839 came back positive statewide Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, falling from 8.6 to 8.5 percent.
IDPH on Tuesday also reported 126 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 16,959:
- Adams County: 1 female 60s
- Cass County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- Douglas County: 2 females 80s
- DuPage County: 5 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Edgar County: 1 male 70s
- Effingham County: 1 male 80s
- Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Fulton County: 1 female 80s
- Grundy County: 1 female 70s
- Hamilton County: 1 female 90s
- Jackson County: 1 male 80s
- Jersey County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- Knox County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+
- LaSalle County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- Lee County: 1 male 80s
- Logan County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
- Marion County: 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Mercer County: 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 3 female 90s
- Perry County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Randolph County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
- Saline County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Union County: 1 female 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 60s
- Warren County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s